Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Schoolboy latest pedestrian casualty

by Talisa Eley
1st Aug 2018 6:30 PM

A BOY is in a serious condition after he was struck by a car in Brisbane's north.

The school-aged child suffered head injuries when he was hit on Waterworks Rd, Ashgrove, near the Ashgrove BP service station just before 4pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said critical care paramedics were on board during transport to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

Officers are reviewing footage of the accident and speaking with the boy's mother in order to piece together exactly what occurred.

It is unknown if he was alone at the time.

The forensic crash unit was also at the scene.

It is the second serious pedestrian accident in Brisbane in as many days, with a 22-year-old man struck while crossing a main road in Chermside yesterday afternoon.

And it comes as Brisbane City Council rolls out a plan to monitor pedestrian behaviour following a surge in pedestrian incidents in recent months, some fatal.

brisbane crash road safety traffic

Top Stories

    GOOD SAMARITAN: Kind deed ends in amputation tragedy

    premium_icon GOOD SAMARITAN: Kind deed ends in amputation tragedy

    News IT SHOULD have been just another day out on the water, but tranquillity soon turned to tragedy at the Booyan boat ramp.

    Shocking theft: Musician's comeback hits sour note

    premium_icon Shocking theft: Musician's comeback hits sour note

    Music Morales was about to return to the stage when a thief intervened

    Bennett furious over hospital name-change discussions

    Bennett furious over hospital name-change discussions

    Politics MP slams Lady Cilento proposal, points to Bundy's need for hospital

    DIY speed bump man hits back: 'We're at war'

    premium_icon DIY speed bump man hits back: 'We're at war'

    News RESIDENTS living on Rosenstet Lane are at war.

    Local Partners