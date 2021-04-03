Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Famous Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.
Famous Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.
Sport

Brisbane to Gladstone: Black Jack dismasted as 12 withdraw

by Andrew Dawson
3rd Apr 2021 10:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Super maxi Black Jack has been dismasted and there have been another 11 withdrawals in the Bribane to Gladstone yacht race.

QCYC secretary Paul McCowan described conditions as "rough, but not dangerous''.

Competitors were being buffeted by 30 knot winds as a low pressure system forms off the Fraser Coast.

"We started with 36 and 12 of those, including Black Jack, are out of the race.''

Black Jack's crew were fine and the yacht was motoring into Gladstone.

QCYC Commodore Ian Gidlow had predicted a "big breeze''.

RELATED LINKS

GREAT RACE GOOD TO GO AFTER COVID-19 SCARE

ORGANISER HAD SOUGHT AN EXEMPTION IF LOCKDOWN CONTINUED

The yachts which have withdrawn include: Crankster, Hot Seat, Active Again, Alive, Apriori, Black Diamond, Black Jack, Broadsword, Dream Lover, Enchantress, Hasta la Vista and Not A Diamond.

Originally published as Brisbane to Gladstone: Black Jack dismasted, 12 withdraw

brisbane to gladstone yacht race editors picks

Just In

    Football captain dies

    Football captain dies
    • 3rd Apr 2021 8:51 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dreams become reality for Bundy scholarship recipient

        Premium Content Dreams become reality for Bundy scholarship recipient

        News The Bundaberg student hopes to use her voice to help those who need it most by becoming a journalist

        STOLEN: Police appeal to find trailer taken from front yard

        Premium Content STOLEN: Police appeal to find trailer taken from front yard

        Crime Do you have information that can help police with their investigations?

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Stork couples’ lifetime commitment

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Stork couples’ lifetime commitment

        News Australia’s only species of stork used be known as the Jabiru, but was renamed...

        SEE THE LIST: What’s open and closed in Bundy over Easter

        Premium Content SEE THE LIST: What’s open and closed in Bundy over Easter

        News Wondering what’s open over Easter? We’ve put together a handy list of some of the...