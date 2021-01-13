Brisbane to Gladstone back on with new major sponsor

Queensland Cruising Yacht Club’s Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race has a new named sponsor. Pictured: Black Jack in the 2019 Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race. Picture: Michael Kenyon

Queensland Cruising Yacht Club’s Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race has a new named sponsor. Pictured: Black Jack in the 2019 Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race. Picture: Michael Kenyon

At a time when Australian sporting events are under increased pressure, struggling to keep sponsors and battling constant cancellation threats, the Queensland Cruising Yacht Club's Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race has bucked the trend, with a new partnership to ensure the viability of the iconic event into the future.

A historic partnership has been signed between the QCYC and the Gladstone Ports Corporation for long-term title or naming rights sponsorship for the club and the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

QCYC Commodore Ian Gidlow couldn't be happier as the event enters its 73rd year.

"After the rigours of COVID-19 in 2020, resulting in the loss of major sponsorship and subsequently the cancellation of our great ocean race, it is especially rewarding for my hardworking team of volunteers to see this wonderful partnership formed, providing security and certainty for the future of the race for the term of the agreement," Commodore Gidlow said.

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker was delighted to see the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race back on the calendar.

"The Gladstone Ports Corporation is honoured to partner with such an important and iconic event for the entire region and the state," Mr Walker said.

"We have a long history of supporting the community and we are excited to play a role in ensuring the viability and continuance of this treasured and historic Queensland race."

B2G race director Karen Somerville said the generous partnership would provide financial certainty for the race.

"Now our B2G team can move to ensure delivery of a very special event from 11am this Good Friday and into the future," she said.

The partnership for the major sporting event is set to continue until at least 2023.

Related stories:

Harbour Festival back on in 2021 for 59th year

HARBOUR FEST 2021: What's returning and what's off

Popular beer festival back for 2021