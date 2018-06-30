Counter terror police raid Brisbane home

A HOUSE has been raided by counter terrorism police south of Brisbane.

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody and is being questioned by police, Nine News reports.

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson said the Brisbane Joint Counter Terrorism Team conducted an operation at Kuraby, 20 minutes south of the Brisbane CBD, but would not provide further detail.

"There is no current risk to the community related to this matter," the spokesperson said.

"No further comment can be made as the matter is ongoing."

The AFP is expected to issue a statement later today.

