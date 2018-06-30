Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Counter terror police raid Brisbane home

30th Jun 2018 9:24 AM

 

A HOUSE has been raided by counter terrorism police south of Brisbane.

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody and is being questioned by police, Nine News reports.

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson said the Brisbane Joint Counter Terrorism Team conducted an operation at Kuraby, 20 minutes south of the Brisbane CBD, but would not provide further detail.

"There is no current risk to the community related to this matter," the spokesperson said.

"No further comment can be made as the matter is ongoing."

The AFP is expected to issue a statement later today.

More to come

brisbane crime editors picks police terror

Top Stories

    Put more in your pocket this financial year

    premium_icon Put more in your pocket this financial year

    Money THERE’S no better time to set yourself up to be better off than a fresh financial year. Here are some tips for a healthy bank account.

    The July 1 changes you need to know

    The July 1 changes you need to know

    Money FROM tomorrow, a range of changes, as well as new policies, arrive.

    Mary Poppins Festival set to be 10 days of magic

    premium_icon Mary Poppins Festival set to be 10 days of magic

    Entertainment "It's a celebration of storytelling".

    Beach church: Jenny the surfing reverend

    premium_icon Beach church: Jenny the surfing reverend

    News Reverend's hands-on faith takes the bible to the beach

    Local Partners