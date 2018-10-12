Award super charges Tritium

BRISBANE tech company Tritium has been named Queensland's exporter of the year, shortly after landing a major US grant to further develop its in-demand charging systems for electric vehicles.

The company, which develops commercial electric vehicle charging stations and solutions, was named the top exporter at last night's Premier of Queensland's Export Awards in Brisbane, as well as taking home the manufacturing award.

Tritium was founded in 2001 by David Finn, Paul Sernia and James Kennedy, and established its first international office in the US in 2017 before opening its first European office in Amsterdam this year.

It recently won a $US400,000 ($565,000) US government grant to develop a prototype high-powered charging system for electric vehicles.

At the time, Mr Kennedy said the project would help the company gain exposure in the rapidly developing US market.

The company launched its first DC fast charger in 2014, and since then has grown to become a leading global supplier with installations in 24 countries.

Export Council of Australia chief executive Alina Bain said it was pleasing to see a broad diversity of companies among the finalists.

"The competition is extremely tough, and we are thrilled to see a number of new names recognised for their tremendous efforts," she said.

"Acknowledging and celebrating the success of Queensland companies is an important part of encouraging more Australian companies to go global.

"Whether they are small or large, these businesses prove that they have what it takes to succeed on an increasingly competitive world stage."

Other winning exporters included Gold Coast-based wedding dress company Grace Loves Lace, which took out the e-commerce award, and Brisbane environmentally-friendly mineral processing company Core Resources, which took home the minerals and energy award.

Gold Coast IT infrastructure management software company Opmantek was named regional exporter of the year, while Sunshine-Coast based publishing software firm Typefi was named the small business winner.