The Genderbread Person descibed on the itspronouncedmetrosexual.com website.
News

State school using banned gender tool

by Lauren Martyn-Jones
17th Apr 2018 6:32 AM
A CONTROVERSIAL curriculum resource, banned in NSW, that teaches teens they can identify as "genderqueer" or "two-spirit" is being used in Queensland classrooms.

The "Genderbread Person" teaching tool - a cartoon figure with a rainbow brain that teaches students about the "infinite" possibilities of their gender - is being used at Mitchelton State High School.

The resource - available at it'spronouncedmetrosexual .com - tells teenagers their gender is not binary.

"It's not either/or. In many cases, it's both/and. A bit of this, a dash of that," it says, alongside graphs on which students can plot where they sit on a spectrum of gender options.

The Courier-Mail understands the teaching resource has upset a number of parents at the school whose children complained they were confused by the gender studies lesson.

The Genderbread Person was used in NSW as part of the state's Crossroads program but was scrapped last year.

A Queensland Education Department spokesman said the Government did not know how many schools were using the resource because it did not keep data on specific gender diversity programs.

But Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the Government needed to "show the Genderbread Person the door", adding: "If kids aren't confused about their sexuality before being taught this program, they will be afterwards."

