The young man accused of shooting a couple from the verandah of a Brisbane home, leaving one of them in a critical condition, is facing court on seven charges relating to the incident, with police still expected to lay more.

Police search a property and surrounds at Fred Pham Crescent, Doolandella, in relation to the shooting at Sunnybank. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh

Police allege the shooter, 24, opened fire from the verandah of the property, then fled in the company of another person,surrendering to police two hours later.