Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire at a school in Upper Mount Gravatt is being treated as suspicious.
A fire at a school in Upper Mount Gravatt is being treated as suspicious.
Crime

Brisbane school block engulfed in flames

by Natalie Bochenski
15th Jun 2019 9:29 AM

A Brisbane primary school has been declared a crime scene after a fire ripped through one of its buildings overnight.

Emergency services were called to the school in Upper Mt Gravatt at 7.15pm on Friday after reports of a blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building was significantly damaged.

Police investigators returned to the school on Saturday morning to search for evidence of the cause of the fire, which is believed to have been deliberately lit.

More Stories

brisbane school education fire investigation suspicious fire

Top Stories

    Man who sent photos of his genitals to children fronts court

    premium_icon Man who sent photos of his genitals to children fronts court

    Crime A MAN who sent photos of his genitals to children has appeared at the Bundaberg District Court after breaking conditions of his parole.

    Bottoms up: Positive Bundy property market signs emerge

    premium_icon Bottoms up: Positive Bundy property market signs emerge

    Property REIQ indicators show better times ahead for region

    Focus on Hinkler Deal: State negotiates on major projects

    premium_icon Focus on Hinkler Deal: State negotiates on major projects

    Politics Quay Street yet to be supported by State Government