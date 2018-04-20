Henrique importance grows as Roar lose Holman

Henrique scored twice against the Glory last weekend.

SUPER-sub Henrique is poised to be elevated to Brisbane's starting line-up after Brett Holman lost his battle to be fit for the Roar's A-League elimination final against Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Friday night.

Forced off with a knee injury in the first-half of the Roar's 3-2 win over Perth Glory last Saturday night, playmaker Holman was given until Thursday to prove his fitness.

But the former Socceroos star could not train properly and did not travel to Melbourne.

Also remaining in Brisbane was defender Daniel Bowles, who will miss a second successive match due to ankle injury.

Bowles' unavailability means Connor O'Toole will again partner Jacob Pepper in the heart of Brisbane's defence.

Had Holman been fit, he was no certainty to start following Henrique heroics in Perth, where he scored a brace after coming off the bench.

"Henrique's a big game player … (he's) especially shown here at Brisbane Roar that come finals time he seems to lift that extra bit," Roar coach John Aloisi said.

The 32-year-old Brazilian-Australian livewire has scored in two of the Roar's three grand final wins.

"He'll just give everything he's got - that's Henrique. He's still quick. It's hard to catch him once he gets going and normally when he gets an opportunity he puts it away, so I'm sure he'll be fine starting," Aloisi said.

While Henrique is poised to deliver, former Roar prodigy Dario Vidosic plans to hurt Brisbane at the other end of the park for Melbourne City.

Two years ago when playing for Western Sydney, Vidosic broke Roar hearts by scoring the winner in the Wanderers' epic 5-4 semi-final victory over Brisbane at Pirtek Stadium.

"That was a crazy game," Vidosic said.

Brett Holman failed to prove hsi fitnes in time for Friday night’s game.

"Unfortunately we (Western Sydney) lost the grand final the week after against Adelaide. Now I have might have another chance to win a grand final, this time with City, but we can't look any further than the Roar."

Vidosic, who made 17 appearances for the Roar before leaving the club in 2007 to join German outfit Nurnberg, said playing against Brisbane was now "just another game" for him.