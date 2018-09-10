Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GALAH OCCASION: Supporters took paper cockatoos to the demo and said
GALAH OCCASION: Supporters took paper cockatoos to the demo and said "Bring them home to Bilo”. INSET: The detained children. Matthew Melvin
News

Brisbane residents march for Biloela's asylum seeker family

Hannah Sbeghen
by
10th Sep 2018 6:55 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM

SUPPORTERS of Biloela's asylum seeker family are not giving up on bringing them back home.

Dozens of Brisbane residents protested outside Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's electorate office over the weekend - waving photos of them and paper cockatoos.

Marie Austin, Margot Plant and Vashini Nirojan, supporters of Priya, Nades and their Queensland-born daughters said they would not give up on the Biloela family.

They helped pay for a 3m-high billboard 500m from Mr Dutton's Strathpine electorate office.

"Biloela is a town of less than 6000, yet our petition calling for this family's return has been signed by 120,000 people," Ms Austin said.

"We've made phone calls and written letters. We've held vigils and protests. We even hand-delivered our petition.

"And what has he done? Nothing."

In May, Liberal senator and former Operation Sovereign Borders special envoy Jim Molan promised to take up the case with Mr Dutton after facing questions from Ms Austin and Ms Plant on the ABC's Q&A program.

Ms Plant said it was time to bring the children back home to Biloela.

"Mr Dutton freed the au pairs from detention as a humanitarian act," Mrs Plant said.

"But where's the humanity in locking up two Australian-born toddlers 1800km from the only home they have ever known?"

Related Items

asylum seekers biloela central queensland home affairs minister peter dutton
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Bundy's top 10 stunning bike rides

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy's top 10 stunning bike rides

    Council News WITH winter fast becoming a fading memory, spring offers the perfect conditions to venture outdoors.

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:24 PM
    'Deep regret': Cafe goes up for sale; closed for time being

    premium_icon 'Deep regret': Cafe goes up for sale; closed for time being

    Business Owners: 'We put our trust in the wrong people...'

    MP demands answers over ambulance closure

    premium_icon MP demands answers over ambulance closure

    News Callide MP Colin Boyce less than impressed and is demanding answers.

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:41 PM
    Woman accused of stabbing partner in chest

    Woman accused of stabbing partner in chest

    News Man received single stab wound to the chest

    Local Partners