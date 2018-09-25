Police respond to Queensland ‘bomb threat’

Police responded to what they called a 'bomb'threat' at a service station in Fortitude Valley. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

A MAN is assisting police following an armed robbery and suspicious device at a service station in Fortitude Valley this morning.

At about 1:20am, the 50-year-old walked onto the ground of a Barry Parade business and placed a "suspicious looking" device next to a petrol pump, with police treating the situation as a bomb threat.

He proceeded to walk inside and threatened the attendant to give him money from the cash register.

The male staff member complied, and police believe the man fled in a taxi with money and goods.

Police located the man near the corner of Brookes Street and St Paul's Terrace and he was taken into custody.

The Explosive Ordinance Response Team (EORT) inspected the device and declared it non-suspicious just before 5am.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.