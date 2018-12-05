Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 38-year-old officer has been stood down.
The 38-year-old officer has been stood down.
Crime

Cop stood down over hacking claims

5th Dec 2018 4:56 AM

A BRISBANE police officer has been stood down over allegations of computer hacking.

Queensland police said the 38-year-old male plainclothes senior constable from the Brisbane Region had been stood down from official duty.

"The officer is the subject of an investigation and was subsequently served with a notice to appear for computer hacking," a QPS statement said.

The officer is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 17.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," police said.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

brisbane hacking police officer

Top Stories

    Ex-soldier suffering from PTSD after Afghanistan fined $3K

    premium_icon Ex-soldier suffering from PTSD after Afghanistan fined $3K

    Crime AN ARMY veteran suffering from PTSD after a tour in Afghanistan has been dealt with in court after breaching a domestic violence order and driving drunk.

    Sixty years on, the Bundaberg Courthouse won't be replaced

    premium_icon Sixty years on, the Bundaberg Courthouse won't be replaced

    News Despite its old age, the Bundaberg Courthouse will not be replaced

    Tensions mount in call for community survey on council

    premium_icon Tensions mount in call for community survey on council

    Council News Councillor pushes for community consultation

    OPINION: Our lifestyles are making us fat

    premium_icon OPINION: Our lifestyles are making us fat

    Opinion Bad habits are costing us billions

    Local Partners