Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Benji Marshall and Kodi Nikorima during their time together at the Broncos.
Benji Marshall and Kodi Nikorima during their time together at the Broncos.
Rugby League

Brisbane No.7 ready to face NRL idol

by Laine Clark
21st Mar 2018 3:25 PM

COMPLACENCY won't be an issue when Brisbane halfback Kodi Nikorima lines up against his idol Benji Marshall in Friday night's NRL clash against Wests Tigers at Campbelltown.

But the Broncos No.7 admitted it may have been their downfall on their last away trip - a horror season-opening loss to St George Illawarra.

Nikorima, 23, said he can't wait to play childhood hero Marshall, who took the pint-sized Kiwi playmaker under his wing during his 2017 Broncos stint.

Marshall mentored Nikorima and halves partner Anthony Milford last season before returning this year to the Tigers where he had played 201 games from 2003-13.

Nikorima was excited to show Marshall just how far he had come since their Broncos days after finally clicking with Milford in last week's morale-boosting round two win over North Queensland in Brisbane.

Kodi Nikorima and Benji Marshall.
Kodi Nikorima and Benji Marshall.

"I am just fortunate I can call one of my idols a friend now," Nikorima said of Marshall.

"He helped me and Milf.

"It's good to learn from blokes like that with a lot of experience, now I have to implement that into my game.

"It's an exciting game coming up against Benji.

"I have to be on."

Benji Marshall, Anthony Millford and Kodi Nikorima.
Benji Marshall, Anthony Millford and Kodi Nikorima.

Nikorima admitted Brisbane may not have adopted the same mindset for their round-one clash with the Dragons, saying they thought it would be "easy".

Brisbane's final hopes were dismissed and their halves savaged for their lack of impact after the 34-12 opening loss to the Dragons.

"I thought we trained pretty well leading up to the Dragons game but during the game our heads weren't in the right place. We probably went down there thinking it was going to be easy," Nikorima said.

"It was a disappointing loss which we all felt as a team, club and the fans.

"We didn't get into the grind with the Dragons. That's what changed for us last week (against the Cowboys)."

benji marshall brisbane broncos kodi nikorima nrl 2018 rugby league wests tigers
Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Soccer A new-look Wide Bay Buccaneers have left no stone unturned in its quest for the first Football Queensland Premier League point in the club's short history.

Officers want to speak with pair over break-in investigation

Officers want to speak with pair over break-in investigation

Crime Police release images of man and woman

Tropical Cyclone Nora no concern for Bundy, yet

Tropical Cyclone Nora no concern for Bundy, yet

Weather Wind in region from high pressure system near Tassie

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Politics Pensioners will receive an extra $13.20 a fortnight from this month

Local Partners