The crash happened at Mt Nebo (file picture)
Brisbane man killed in Mt Nebo cycling crash

by Rachael Rosel & Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 6:12 PM | Updated: 25th Apr 2021 9:37 AM
A 31-year-old man has died after he crashed into a stationary vehicle at Mount Nebo in the Moreton Bay region north of Brisbane.

Police investigations suggest the Coorparoo man was riding down Mount Nebo Road when he crashed about 10.30am Saturday.

Members of the public administered first aid before the ambulance arrived, but he died at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman in the car was not physically injured but was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital as a precaution.

The Forensic Crash Unit was on the scene, with traffic being turned around at the intersection of Mt Glorious and Macs roads.

Earlier Saturday, a male cyclist was hospitalised with serious head injuries after falling from a bicycle in Northgate.

Paramedics were called to Ryan Rd at 8.30am where the male person was assessed and taken to RBWH in a serious condition.

