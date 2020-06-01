Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and local volunteers spent two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the man’s car was found near Cunnamulla.
Police and local volunteers spent two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the man’s car was found near Cunnamulla.
News

Man found 700km away after epic search

by Nathan Edwards
1st Jun 2020 5:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been located alive and safe near Cunnamulla after a nearly week-long police search which spanned more than 700km.

The result is a great turnout for police, SES, Council, and local volunteers who spent the past two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the Inala man's car was found abandoned alongside the Balonne Highway on Tuesday.

Mathew Schloss, 30, who had been declared missing since May 26, was found on a private property late Sunday afternoon by a search helicopter, with ground crews directed to his location soon after.

The private property off Linden-Nebine Road at Nebine is some 10km from where Mr Schloss's vehicle was originally found.

He has been transported to Cunnamulla Hospital for observation.

Police have taken the opportunity to thank the local population and volunteers who assisted in the search for Mr Schloss.

Originally published as Brisbane man found 700km away after epic search

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing man queensland search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Busy weekend for crews from rescue chopper

        premium_icon Busy weekend for crews from rescue chopper

        News A MALE patient has been flown to hospital after he was involved in a traffic collision with an animal.

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Best way to watch colourful whistler

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Best way to watch colourful whistler

        News IF YOU see a flash of burnt orange in your trees it might be the very handsome male...

        Injured climbers escape after Burnett helicopter rescue

        premium_icon Injured climbers escape after Burnett helicopter rescue

        News Emergency services assisted to rescue injured climbers off a Burnett mountain.

        Capturing local impacts of COVID for state-wide project

        premium_icon Capturing local impacts of COVID for state-wide project

        News 'It is highly important to document the human condition'