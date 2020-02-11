Brisbane Lions confirm dates for their visit to Bundaberg

Lachie Neale and Deven Robertson compete for the ball during a training session with the Brisbane Lions at Leyshon Park in Brisbane, Friday, January 10, 2020. Both players could be coming to Bundy. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Lachie Neale and Deven Robertson compete for the ball during a training session with the Brisbane Lions at Leyshon Park in Brisbane, Friday, January 10, 2020. Both players could be coming to Bundy. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

AUSSIE RULES: For the first time in years an AFL finals team will visit the Rum City.

The Brisbane Lions will return to Bundaberg on their annual trip to the region, as part of AFL plans for clubs to visit the country.

It’s the first time in 11 years the club will visit after making the finals last year.

The Lions finished second in the regular season in their best year since 2009 before failing to win a final losing to the grand finalists Richmond and Greater Western Sydney.

The Lions will visit Bundaberg on Monday February 24 and Tuesday February 25, visiting schools, running a clinic and having dinner with distinguished guests.

The Lions will visit 10 schools, including Elliott Heads State School, Bundaberg State High School, Walkervale State School, Woongarra State School, Shalom College, Moore Park State School, Branyan Road State School, Sharon State School, Coral Coast Christian College and Norville State School.

Times are yet to be finalised.

The confirmation of which Lions players will also visit will be finalised next week.

The players will host a clinic at Shalom College at 4.30pm on Monday and will also be guests at a dinner at the Spotted Dog Tavern later that night.

AFL Wide Bay development co-ordinator Shaun Stone said the trip and the Lions’ success last year, and hopefully this year, was having an impact on those taking up the sport.

“We had AFL trials for schools recently and had a massive turnout,” he said.

“We also had a recent sign on for clubs and 30 plus kids signed up.

“Hopefully it continues and hopefully the Lions can continue to be successful.”

Stone said with the Gold Coast starting to turn their fortunes around it could be a bumper time for the sport.

The NewsMail will publish who is coming from the Lions and the times once the information is made official.