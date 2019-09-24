Menu
Charlie Cameron of the Lions in action during the AFL Semi Final match between the Brisbane Lions and the Greater Western Sydney Giants at The Gabba on September 14, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.
Brisbane Lion buys first home for $1m

by Sophie Foster
24th Sep 2019 5:25 AM

AFL midfielder Charlie Cameron of the Brisbane Lions has gone viral after the millennial spent over $1m on his first home.

The 25-year-old who joined the Lions from the Adelaide Crows two years ago normallly get thousands of likes on all his Instagram posts - but amassed over 8,500 within a handful of hours after announcing his purchase.

He bought a contemporary four bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage home for an undisclosed sum, though the home was last listed on realestate.com.au for $1.15m.

Cameron announced the purchase via a post on his Instagram account Monday afternoon, with just the words "first home".

It amassed over 8,500 likes within a few hours, with congratulations coming from the likes of former Queensland Reds rugby union star Digby Ioane.

 

The home has loads of entertainment space. Picture: Realestate.com.au
The house was listed on realestate.com.au as having a tropical style entertainment space with infinity edge pool, water feature and a fully built in barbecue area.

It's close to schools such as Churchie, CHAC, Loretto, Lourdes, Villanova and in the catchment for Seven Hills State School.

 

The home’s living space follows an open plan. Picture: Realestate.com.au
The property also has a stone top island bench in the kitchen, walk in pantry, 5.5kW solar system, fully ducted airconditioning, Sonos Play 3 wireless music system and a low maintenance yard.

Originally published as Brisbane Lion buys first home for $1m

