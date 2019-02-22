Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lawyer Adam Magill has been charged with breaching bail for a second time. File picture
Lawyer Adam Magill has been charged with breaching bail for a second time. File picture
Crime

Lawyer charged over alleged second bail breach

by Patrick Billings
22nd Feb 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIGH-profile Brisbane lawyer Adam Magill has been charged with breaching bail for a second time.

The former cop was charged with fraud offences last year after an 18-month investigation by Queensland's corruption watchdog into Brisbane law firm Lawler Magill.

The Crime and Corruption Commission has now alleged Magill breached his bail but did not provide details.

"The CCC has today issued a Notice to Appear in court to a 47-year-old Tarragindi man for allegedly breaching the conditions of bail," it said in a statement.

"The man has been previously charged by the CCC as part of Operation Stockade.

"As this matter and previous charges are before the court, it is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

As a result of Operation Stockade, Magill is facing charges of aggravated fraud, fraudulent falsification of records and aggravated money laundering.

He vehemently denies the allegations.

Magill was previously charged with breaching his bail when he allegedly called a barrister he was not allowed to contact while on bail. The barrister happened to be with a CCC police officer at the time.

He plans to contest the charge.

Magill is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 22.

adam magill breach of bail brisbane court lawyer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital following Bruce Hwy crash

    UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital following Bruce Hwy crash

    Breaking A car and a truck have collided on the Bruce Highway, with reports the car may have flipped during the incident.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 2:26 PM
    Industry analysis: Why rentals in Bundy are on the rise

    premium_icon Industry analysis: Why rentals in Bundy are on the rise

    Property The relocating working class are driving up the rental market

    Bundy's private v public schools: Is it worth it?

    premium_icon Bundy's private v public schools: Is it worth it?

    News Is the cost of private education at schools worth the money?

    WEATHER: Oma steals hope of much-needed rain in Bundy

    premium_icon WEATHER: Oma steals hope of much-needed rain in Bundy

    Weather New Bundaberg forecast as TC Oma steers clear of the coast