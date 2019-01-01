Murray returns with routine win

ADMITTING he had been "killed'' by watching others carve up the spoils of tennis, Andy Murray had an ideal, two-set start to his Australian Open build-up Tuesday.

Murray put away Sydney wildcard James Duckworth 6-3 6-4 in his Brisbane International return.

The dual Wimbledon champion was playing his first match since October, when he opted to take a break and strengthen the suspect hip that ruined his 2018 season, dropping his ranking to No.256.

While Murray held off hip surgery in late 2017 and then underwent an operation after being unable to play in Australia last January.

"I'm happy to be back out here and will try to enjoy as much as I can - I don't know how much longer playing tennis will last,'' said Murray.

"We'll see. It kills me I haven't been able to be there, competing.

"The top three spots in the ATP rankings are being taken up by the same three guys (as when I left). There is going to come a time when the youngsters take over. It's amazing what the three of them (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer) are doing - I hope to play them again.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs for me to get back on the court competing again.''

Murray will play fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the Brisbane second round.

The Scot showed endurance in an 18-stroke rally at 4-4 in the second set, hitting a forehand pass.

"For a first match after quite a long break, it was all right,'' he said.

