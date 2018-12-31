Dimitrov’s brutal show: ‘It’s time to fight’

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays a backhand is his match against Yoshihito Nishioka.

Brisbane first-round winner Grigor Dimitrov has already been in phone contact with his coaching consultant Andre Agassi at the start of his Australian campaign.

The four-time Australian Open champion started working with Dimitrov, the world No. 19, late last season in Paris and they spent spent two weeks training at Agassi's home city, Las Vegas.

Dimitrov's seventh Brisbane International campaign started with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at Pat Rafter Arena on Monday.

Dimitrov, the 2017 Brisbane champion, will play the winner of tonight's clash between John Millman and American Tennys Sandgren.

It was confirmed last week Agassi would not be coming from Las Vegas to Brisbane but would meet the world No. 19 and his coaching team in Melbourne.

"Andre I have chatted, although the time difference doesn't help - we want to keep building what we started,'' Dimitrov said. "He said it is time to fight.''

Dimitrov clubbed 26 winners to Nishioka's 11 in the 1hr19min match.

Canada's 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic needed only 47 minutes to run through his first match since October, a 6-3, 6-0 demolition of Slovenia's Aljz Bedene.

Bedene, ranked No.67, won six of 38 return points in the match, four of which were in reply to second serves by the big-hitting Raonic.

Raonic, the fifth seed, called off his season in October with a torn triceps muscle which he feared at first would be a greater hindrance to his 2019 preparation than it proved.