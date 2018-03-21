Pattinson to bring the Heat for Brisbane

THE Brisbane Heat have beefed up their fast bowling stocks by signing Australian fast bowler James Pattinson.

The Victorian paceman, who has had Big Bash stints with the Melbourne Stars and Renegades, has signed for two-years.

Pattinson missing most of this season with a back injury that saw him undergo surgery in New Zealand late last year and has wretched luck with injuries.

But he is close to full fitness again and will begin bowling again during the winter.

Heat coach Dan Vettori said the club was delighted to attract a player of such calibre to the team.

"We identified some areas where we needed to improve on from last season, and James will help us deliver on some of that,'' he said.

"James at his best is a handful for any batting side and we believe he will add another dimension to our club.''

"Knowing how Shane and other bowlers have managed their career in similar circumstances will help us provide the right environment for him to deliver his best. As a senior player, James will also have the chance to do likewise and mentor some of our up and coming bowlers,'' he said.

"I'm sure the Heat fans will make him very welcome when he arrives and we're looking forward to some more exciting matches with James in our squad."

Pattinson is looking forward to a fresh start with the Heat.

Victorian paceman James Pattinson has signed to play for the Brisbane Heat.

"I'm looking forward to working with Dan and playing alongside Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn and the rest of the boys,'' he said.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities I have had with the Renegades, and before them the Stars, and I thank them for the great support they have provided me over the seasons.

"But joining the Heat represents a fresh start and one I am really looking forward too. The Heat get fantastic support at their home games and that will be a buzz to be a part of again."

"I'm feeling very good physically after the surgery and I'm looking forward to getting back into some bowling during the winter. The facilities at Allan Border Field are second to none so that will also be very helpful as I build towards the coming season," he said.

Pattinson, who can push the speedometer to around 150kph, fills a void for the Heat who, according to national T20 assistant coach Ricky Ponting, needed some fast bowling muscle.

He made his Test debut as a 21-year-old against New Zealand at the Gabba, taking the first five wickets of the Black Caps' second innings but injuries have often short circuited his career.

He has taken 70 wickets at 26 in 17 Tests, as well as playing 15 ODIs and four T20 International games for Australia.

The Heat have announced the following contracted players for BBL|08:

Brendon McCullum (int), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Shadab Khan (int), Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, Jimmy Peirson, Alex Ross, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson