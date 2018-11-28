Menu
Several flights between Brisbane and Sydney have been cancelled and delayed due to the Sydney storms.
Brisbane flights cancelled due to Sydney chaos

by Chris Honnery
28th Nov 2018 9:41 AM

SEVERE weather in NSW has caused flight delays and cancellations in and out of Brisbane this morning.

Most Sydney and Canberra-bound flights are experiencing hour-long delays while about six flights from Sydney to Brisbane were cancelled this morning.

Delays are expected to continue throughout the day as severe storms hit parts of NSW.

A Brisbane Airport spokesperson urged travellers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport today.

The knock-on effect on airports across the country comes after more than a month's worth of rain was dumped on Sydney within a few hours this morning, making it the city's worst November storm in 44 years.

For the latest on Brisbane Airport flights see individual carriers or visit www.bne.com.au

brisbane airport brisbane flights nsw storm cell sydney weather

