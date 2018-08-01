‘How we took a year off to travel with our kids’

The rig Corey and Ally Sealby are travelling the country in.

GREENBANK couple Corey and Ally Sealby had always talked about travelling around Australia with their children.

This year, they stopped talking and just did it.

"We had friends do this a couple of years ago and we looked after their dog. We saw what they were posting online all the time and we thought it was so amazing - they just sold up everything to do the trip. So this year, we did the same," Ally said.

The family are documenting their travels on Facebook and Instagram under the name Livan For Now.

The Sealby’s at a cane burn in the Burdekin.

The couple also took their four children - Ava, 8, Cody, 10, Chloe, 12, and Mackayla, 14 - out of schools at Greenbank and Springfield after consultation with their schools.

"They were like, 'no-one's ever done this before'," Corey said.

The family’s home for the next year.

The Sealby’s relaxing by the lagoon.

The children are still enrolled and will be home schooled by their parents while they're travelling and will continue with their education when they return.

"Every time you go to a different spot, there are stories to be told and people tell you places to visit. It's so educational for the kids," Ally said.

"Today we got up, went fishing down the creek, made some cookies, jumped on the quad and showed them some ducklings. Then after lunch, we'll do some school," Corey said.

Corey was self-employed doing property maintenance around Springfield, but has given up the business to make the trip with his family.

"We're both budgeting not to work for a year. I'm a carpenter by trade so if I've to work I'll work," he said.

Ally is 39 and Corey is 40 this week, and the family mostly encounter older couples as they caravan around the country.

"We've not come across another young family yet," Ally said.

"We're the youngest of the grey nomads," Corey said.

"And they're lovely. A lot of them compliment us for doing it now," Ally said.

"I grew up with mum and dad constantly saying they were going to travel around Australia when they retired, but mum died at 48 and dad died at 66 and they didn't get to experience any of it, so it's nice to be able to do this," she said.

The Sealby’s on tour.

The family plan to be away for a year, and would encourage anyone thinking of embarking on a similar trip to do it.

"We always just wanted to pay off our home loan - that was our goal in life. And then this year we thought, what are we doing? We're not enjoying life as such. We're work work work, the kids go to school... You feel like you just get stuck in that rut," Ally said.

The Sealby’s on a sunset aquaduck ride.

"If you're willing to do it and you're willing to take a financial hit, do it. It's only money," Corey said.

"You can't take it with you. We're a tight-knit family anyway, but it'll bring the family so much tighter together," Ally said.

Follow the Sealbys at https://www.facebook.com/livanfornow