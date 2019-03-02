Horrific act targeting cyclists

Brisbane cyclists are furious after dozens of nails and broken glass were found to have been thrown onto a major bikeway yesterday.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, a cyclist warned other riders and walkers of the nails scattered along the Bicentennial Bikeway near Milton.

The poster said he also found broken glass further down the path.

The nails and glass are thought to have been put there intentionally to target cyclists.

"Why would anyone target people for keeping cars off the road and staying fit and healthy?" the Facebook post said.

"Attitudes towards cyclists in our society is appalling. The silence of government and QPS is deafening."

Other cyclists recalled times when they had been targeted, and felt that their complaints to authorities were not treated seriously.

"Had eggs chucked at me further up at the riverside expressway last year," one commenter said.

A Facebook post describes the horror of bystanders forced to clear a bikeway of nails and broken glass before anyone was hurt. Picture: Facebook

"Tried to report an incident to my local police station last week and the Sargent didn't even understand the laws protecting cyclists from vehicles," said another.

Others expressed concern for the safety of people as a result of the scattered nails, but for pets too.

"Not only a risk to walkers and cyclists but dogs that are walked along the river too," one Facebook commenter said.

The Courier-Mail has contacted Queensland Police and the Brisbane City Council for comment.