Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight after the city was declared a COVID-19 hotspot. Here’s everything you need to know.
Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight after the city was declared a COVID-19 hotspot. Here’s everything you need to know.
Health

Queensland COVID lockdown: What you need to know

by Jack McKay, Janelle Miles, Shiloh Payne, Alex Strachan
8th Jan 2021 8:58 AM

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown after a hotel cleaner tested positive to the highly contagious UK strain of coronavirus.

The lockdown will cover the Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Redlands and Moreton areas.

It will begin 6pm Friday and run until 6pm Monday.

Two per visitors will be permitted to visit homes during this period of time.

Essential work will be allowed, but people are being urged to work from home.

People can leave if providing support for vulnerable people, exercising in their local neighbourhood and shopping locally.

Hairdressers, nail salons and gyms will be off-limits

Masks when leaving home will be mandated during the lockdown period. A child under 12 does not need to wear a mask.

Funerals will be limited to 20 people and weddings to 10 people during the lockdown period.

Originally published as Brisbane COVID lockdown: What you need to know

coronavirus editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        Weekend wishlist: 10 fun things to do starting from today

        Premium Content Weekend wishlist: 10 fun things to do starting from today

        News Here are just some of the ways you can make the most of this weekend

        Regional stimulus package helps region out of ‘5 year slump’

        Premium Content Regional stimulus package helps region out of ‘5 year slump’

        News The exciting annoucement is set to turn the dreams of those living on the edge of...

        WHAT A FIND! The five coolest old things found in Bundy

        Premium Content WHAT A FIND! The five coolest old things found in Bundy

        News From time to time, some really cool things are discovered in the region.