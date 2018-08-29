Menu
Caleb Alan Wills (right) leaves the District Court on Monday. He has been found not guilty dangerous driving causing the death of a cyclist. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
News

Driver found not guilty over cyclist death

by Vanessa Marsh
29th Aug 2018 4:06 PM
A YOUNG Brisbane driver charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a cyclist has been found not guilty after a three-day trial.

Caleb Alan Wills, 23, was charged with the offence in February last year after he collided with cyclist on Moggill Rd at Chapel Hill.

The cyclist, 50-year-old Richard Burden was thrown from his bike and later died from serious head injuries.

During the trial, lawyers for Wills said the 23-year-old had not been driving dangerously at the time of the collision and urged the jury to find him not guilty.

Witnesses to the crash gave evidence they had not seen Wills speeding or driving erratically before the collision.

Other drivers nearby at the time of the 5am crash said it was still dark and that Wills had rushed to Mr Burden's aid after the collision.

It took the jury less than three hours to deliver a verdict.

