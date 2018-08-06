Man admits killing woman in Brisbane CBD

A MAN who has admitted killing South Korean woman Eunji Ban in Brisbane almost five years ago told friends he wanted to kill someone.

Alex Reuben McEwan has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Ban in Brisbane's CBD in November 2013, but guilty to her manslaughter.

The Crown did not accept his plea to the lower charge, telling his trial that he intended to kill her.

"He told friends he went out looking for someone to kill," crown prosecutor David Meredith told Brisbane Supreme Court in opening submissions on Monday.

"The nature of the injuries must be caused by a significant assault."

Ms Ban, 22, was found dead in Wickham Park in the early hours of November 24, 2013 after she was allegedly repeatedly punched by McEwan, then 19, while walking to her cleaning job.

Her head injuries were so severe they caused her to drown in her own blood, the court heard.

The prosecution alleges McEwan told a friend: "I killed someone. I saw her and I did it", but was unable to offer an explanation.

A 2017 court illustration of Alex Reuben McEwan. Picture: AAP Image/Travis D. Hendrix

He also allegedly said: "I wanted a way out. I just bashed her face," the court was told.

Defence lawyer John Allen QC argued McEwan was suffering from schizophrenia at the time he killed Ms Ban.

The illness impaired his ability to control his actions, Mr Allen said. The trial is expected to run for three weeks.