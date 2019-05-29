Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Officer to plead guilty to hacking

by Vanessa Marsh
29th May 2019 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND police officer accused of a computer hacking and misuse offence has told a court he intends to plead guilty to the charge.

Stuart Walter Ernest Crawford, a 50-year-old police constable who serves in the Brisbane region, was charged with using a restricted computer without consent.

He faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where his lawyer said the officer intended to plead guilty.

According to the Queensland Police, Crawford has been stood down from official duty with the police and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The charge stems from an incident alleged to have happened on December 12, 2018.

Crawford's case was listed for sentence on June 26.

More Stories

crime editors picks hacking queensland police

Top Stories

    Naked man tasered after arming himself with knives at marina

    premium_icon Naked man tasered after arming himself with knives at marina

    Crime A 38-YEAR-OLD man has landed himself in deep water after members of the public saw him enter a boat at the Bundaberg City Marina.

    'He was at the window': Salon owner shares her stalker hell

    premium_icon 'He was at the window': Salon owner shares her stalker hell

    Crime Tipping point came when a scared employee locked herself in

    20-year-old man killed in fatal crash

    premium_icon 20-year-old man killed in fatal crash

    News P-PLATE driver has died after a car hit a tree this afternoon.