Supermarket brawl caught on film

by Tali Eley
16th Apr 2018 2:48 PM

A COLES shopper has recorded a heated brawl between two men in a Brisbane supermarket.

The video, which was allegedly shot at Coles Chermside on Sunday afternoon, shows two men throwing punches and wrestling on the floor in the fresh fruit and vegetable aisle as a crowd gathers.

The pair, one without shoes and the other shirtless, lash out at bystanders who attempt to break them up.

It's unknown what sparked the brawl.

The footage ends when the two walk away in separate directions.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said neither man had complained to police and the case would not be investigated unless one of them came forward.

