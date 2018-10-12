Has Brisbane reached its peak already?

Brisbane’s skyline is capped at 274.3m, whereas the Gold Coast has no height limit. Picture: AAP/Darren England

BRISBANE'S CBD may have peaked - at 274.3m - unless the council can convince regulators and the airport that taller buildings will not affect aviation safety.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate hopes his city's height advantage can be exploited, predicting that by 2043 the Glitter Strip could have a tower to rival the world's tallest - Dubai's 830m Burj Khalifa.

The prospect of Brisbane's skyline turning into a flat-top over the next quarter century is a concern in some circles, as 274.3m is the point at which Mayor Graham Quirk's vision collides with a Federal Government regulation limiting CBD building heights.

The Department of Infrastructure's declaration of airspace gives air traffic controllers a 300-metre buffer above Brisbane to help manage planes flying into the airport.