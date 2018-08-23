Boyd calls for Broncos to extend Bennett’s contract

Darius Boyd wants Wayne Bennett to remain at the Broncos. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

BRONCOS skipper Darius Boyd has turned up the heat on Brisbane bosses by urging club hierarchy not to sack Wayne Bennett and instead hand him another contract extension.

As he prepares for Saturday night's Broncos-Roosters blockbuster at Allianz Stadium, Boyd has spoken out in support of Bennett, labelling him the coach best equipped to break the club's 12-year title drought.

The Broncos board has attempted to gag Bennett from discussing his future and just last week, several Brisbane players said they could not comment on the coaching saga that has rocked the famous club.

But as Brisbane brace for a fourth consecutive finals appearance under Bennett, Boyd underlined the sentiments of the playing group when he called for the super coach to be given a 12-month extension.

Asked if Bennett deserved to stay at the Broncos beyond 2019, Brisbane's most powerful player was unequivocal.

"Definitely," said Boyd, lauding Bennett's ability to maintain morale among a number of dramas this season, including the Matt Lodge affair.

"I wouldn't say that based wholly on our performances either.

"We have gone through a lot of adversity this year for a number of reasons, it's been a tough business.

"Wayne's resume speaks for itself, not just what he has done with his performances but the way he is respected among everyone off the field and what he does for the players.

"Rugby league is more than a game. It's about managing people, getting the best out of people and doing the right things by them.

"Look at the Matt Lodge stuff and what Wayne did for him.

"He has been doing that his whole career for a number of players.

Boyd says he’ll honour his Brisbane deal if Bennett is forced out. Picture: Annette Dew

"Wayne is one of the best coaches in the competition. As long as he is motivated to keep coaching, he deserves an opportunity."

Never been in his 25 seasons of service has Bennett been on such shaky terrain at Red Hill.

The Broncos board will make a definitive call on Bennett at season's end, effectively a sign that the 68-year-old must win a premiership next month to save his career at Brisbane.

The Broncos are mired in the longest premiership drought in their history, having won their most recent title in 2006.

Boyd has followed Bennett his entire career. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Bennett has delivered all six of Brisbane's premierships, evidence for Boyd that there is no other coach more qualified to engineer the club's seventh title.

"We have the best coach to get us through these (tough) times," Boyd said.

"It (the coaching saga) is outside noise more than anything.

"We know inside our club who we respect and what opinions matter and that's what we have to focus on. We can't control the outside noise. We love and respect Wayne, we love and respect 'Whitey' (CEO Paul White), but our job is to go out and play good on the weekend and we did that last week (in a 38-18 defeat of Souths)."

Boyd has played under Bennett his entire career, but says he will honour his Broncos contract if the super coach departs Red Hill.

"I'm happy here, I love this club," he said.

"I never wanted to leave in the first place. I was very grateful to go with Wayne (to the Dragons and Newcastle), it grew my career and myself as a person.

"But this is my club, it's a club I have loved since I was a boy and I'm lucky enough to be captain here.

"I'll definitely be staying."

