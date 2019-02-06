Bullets have faith of reaching finals

Jason Cadee knows the Bullets have a tough task to reach the NBL finals. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

BULLETS guard Jason Cadee believes mental resilience will be the key to unlocking a return to the NBL finals for the first time in more than a decade.

With a spot in the top four on the line, Cadee said the Bullets froze in the face of self-doubt as they crumbled to twin losses to the high-flying Sydney Kings at the weekend.

The results extended Brisbane's losing streak to four matches, and leaves them needing to win their final three games of the regular season to secure their first playoffs berth since the 2007-08 season.

Their mission starts with Thursday night's match against Illawarra at South Bank.

"The disappointment of losing on Friday rolled into Sunday and we just couldn't get going," Cadee said.

"We put so much into Friday and we thought we put ourselves in a position to win, we thought we had them on the ropes… but they managed to pull it out and take the win.

"Coming off a loss in the same weekend, you have to be at your best to get that win, and mentally we just weren't there."

The Bullets must win their final three games to reach the finals. (AAP Image/Dylan Coker)

Cadee, who joined the Brisbane side from Sydney at the start of the season, said there's an extra sting that comes with losing to his old teammates.

"Obviously you'd always love to beat your old team," Cadee said.

"First and foremost though, I just wanted to get wins for the group."

To get back to their former glory, the Bullets are relying on the support of fans, as well as putting in the extra work - both physical and mental - at training.

"Just got to get back to being ourselves and playing that free flowing style of basketball," Cadee said.

"The rest is (about) mentally preparing. You have to really try to forget stuff that I think is hard to forget… that's the toughest part of sport.

"But we came in here (to training) and all worked really hard. There was no talk of what we didn't do on the weekend, there was only talk of what we have to do this week.

"Playing the way we want to play is really important now, we've put ourselves in a good enough spot to make finals and we just need to come through on that."

If the Bullets can't secure three wins from three games, the team's finals hopes will rely on Adelaide losing.

