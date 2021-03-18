Menu
Brisbane boys’ illegal Ikea sleepover ends in disaster

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
18th Mar 2021 1:43 PM
Two teenagers have gone viral on TikTok after they spent the night in Ikea, hiding from staff and filming themselves running wild through the store.

The boys, believed to be from Brisbane, shared the video on their profile Ywys Official, captioning the footage with "We stayed at Ikea overnight and this is what happened".

In the video, they filmed customers leaving the Logan store as it closed at 6pm, while they hid from workers in the warehouse facility.

The pair filmed themselves hiding in warehouse scaffolding after the store closed. Picture: Tik Tok
The pair appeared to be sitting five metres above the ground in scaffolding which contained boxes of inventory, before they filmed themselves wandering aimlessly around the empty store.

They shared footage of them playing in hammocks before eventually blowing their cover by opening an alarmed door as they tried to get out of the store.

The pair filmed themselves wandering around the store and playing in display hammocks. Picture: Tik Tok
The so-called Ikea challenge began in 2016 when two Belgian YouTubers filmed their overnight stay in a store, where they tried out various beds and rated the store's furniture.

In response to the growing trend, Ikea discouraged people from hiding in their stores overnight.

"The safety and security of our co-workers and customers is our highest priority which is why we do not allow sleepovers in our stores," a spokesperson said.

A spokesman for Queensland Police told NCA NewsWire officers were "investigating an alleged trespassing incident" at the store.

"No one has been charged in relation to this matter," he said.

Originally published as Brisbane boys' illegal Ikea sleepover ends in disaster

The pair fled through an alarmed door. Picture: Tik Tok
