Brisbane beats Wide Bay but is pushed all the way to the end

FOOTBALL: For a few minutes on Saturday night at Fraser Coast Sports Precinct one of the biggest upsets in the history of football in Australia was on the cards.

Brisbane defeated Wide Bay's Select XI 4-1 in the friendly in Hervey Bay but at one stage were behind against players from a competition t three tiers below A-League.

Wide Bay started well, holding out every challenge from the Roar, despite the A-League side dominating possession and chances.

The team went into half time level with scores at 0-0.

Wide Bay then stunned the visitors and the crowd when Jaryd Bennier scored to give them a shock lead.

But that was where the joy ended.

Brisbane showed its class, scoring four goals in the final 35 minutes to save blushes and secure a win, with Dylan Wenzel-Halls scoring a double.

Wide Bay defender Ieuan Hewitt, who helped stopped the Roar for so long, was hoping the goal they scored would end the game.

"We should have just called the game then," he said jokingly.

"Just to get a shot on target would have been a dream, let alone score a goal."

He said the lack of time the team had together made the result more special.

"It was just a good experience," he said.

"We only met Tuesday, trained Tuesday, have a game on Wednesday and dinner Thursday before playing today."

Wide Bay select coach Dale Paxton said the result proved the region could play football.

"I'm blown away," Paxton said.

"What that does for football for Wide Bay, inspiring these kids, brings a tear to your eye."

Paxton said this should be replicated in the Wide Bay Buccaneers, the state team, so it could match it with the best.

"If that (Wide Bay) was the Buccaneers team in the NPL, you'd be up there competing," he said.

"It shows we have the talent, clubs (from Wide Bay Premier League) need to support the pathway."

There will be more on the Buccaneers in Tuesday's paper.