Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A high-profile Brisbane barrister is to face perjury charges – accused of lying in a Crime and Corruption Commission coercive hearing.
A high-profile Brisbane barrister is to face perjury charges – accused of lying in a Crime and Corruption Commission coercive hearing.
Crime

Brisbane Barrister to face perjury charges

by Kate Kyriacou
7th Dec 2018 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGH-profile barrister will face perjury charges - accused of lying in a Crime and Corruption Commission coercive hearing - as part of an investigation into a Brisbane law firm.

The same investigation that saw lawyer Adam Magill charged with fraud and money laundering offences will now see a 51-year-old barrister face court.

The CCC today issued a notice to appear for the barrister on two counts of perjury.

The Toowong man will appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 21.

"As the investigation remains ongoing, and this matter is now before the court, the CCC will not be commenting further," a statement said.

adam magill barrister brisbane charges crime perjury

Top Stories

    'POOR EFFORT': Resident fuming over 'patch-job' roadworks

    premium_icon 'POOR EFFORT': Resident fuming over 'patch-job' roadworks

    News A BUNDABERG region resident is seething after he almost got bogged in some poorly-marked roadworks during this morning's school-run.

    Heat goes on land clearing laws

    premium_icon Heat goes on land clearing laws

    Environment FIRES: Heat to go on vegetation management laws.

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    News Police have set up a crime scene at a caravan park in CQ.

    Change of colour for chemist developer

    premium_icon Change of colour for chemist developer

    Council News Colour to change on the old Church Pharmacy wall

    Local Partners