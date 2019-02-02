Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial view of Brisbane Airport
Aerial view of Brisbane Airport
Breaking

Emergency situation declared at airport

2nd Feb 2019 9:10 PM

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Police have shot a man at Brisbane International Airport
  • Police declare emergency situation at airport
  • Airport has been evacuated and trains stopped
  • Members of the public asked to avoid the airport

BREAKING: POLICE have shot a man at Brisbane International Airport after he produced a knife and threatened to use explosives.

The suspect walking into the airport carrying a metal box with exposed wiring and claimed to be carrying a bomb, sources have told The Courier-Mail.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police swarmed the international terminal, declaring an emergency situation and halting train services.

The area was cordoned off to pedestrians and traffic.

Queensland police confirmed a man had been taken into custody.

"Police are currently conducting clearance searches of the international terminal," police said in a statement.

"No reported injuries to any members of the public or police.

"PSPA (Public Safety Preservation Act) emergency declaration remains in place."

Police had been in negotiations with the man.

Nick Sherrard said it was a dramatic scene at the airport.

"Man took out a knife in departures just as we checked in," he wrote online.

Other witnesses said the saw an "old man" pull a knife from a bag near the food court and try to stab his former wife in what appeared to be a "domestic argument".

The airport has been evacuated and locked down, with trains halted as police declare an emergency situation.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police are attending.

Police have advised members of the public to avoid the international airport which has been contained by specialist police.

Police have made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act..

There is no further information at this time.

More to come

brisbane airport editors picks emergency lockdown

Top Stories

    Man groped sleeping mum and attempted to assault girl, 12

    premium_icon Man groped sleeping mum and attempted to assault girl, 12

    Crime A YOUNG man who tried to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl before groping her sleeping mother has pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg District Court.

    Rough road ahead for younger people looking for jobs

    premium_icon Rough road ahead for younger people looking for jobs

    Business CHRIS Stephens feels for young people trying to find a job in Bundy

    Three children ejected from rolling vehicle on Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon Three children ejected from rolling vehicle on Bruce Hwy

    News Two women and three children hospitalised after single-vehicle crash