Bringing natural wonders to life from Bargara

Design is constantly influencing our lives and it’s how Morgahna Godwin plans to bring what was once considered the “Eighth Wonder of the World” back into focus.

Having gained funding through the Adobe Creative Residency, Ms Godwin will write and design a book about the Pink and White Terraces, natural New Zealand landmarks which were lost during a volcanic eruption at Mt Tarawera in 1886.

Ms Godwin said given the date of the eruption only grainy photos and literary accounts remain of the “lost landmark”, but that hasn’t stopped artists from preserving the Terraces on canvas or the likes.

And now Ms Godwin will join them, putting showcasing her own heritage through her book on the Pink and White Terraces.

EntitledAgnes – A journey to the 8th wonder of the World, the story is set in 1856and follows a young English girl who travels to Rotorua, New Zealand and a Māori boy on a journey to reach the Terraces, with a greater story about cultural acceptance.

Ms Godwin said within today’s cultural climate there was a lot of conflict and bridges to be mended.

Despite coming from an economics and financial forecasting background, Ms Godwin said she has been carving a career path in design since working in New York as a photographer.

With the influence design has one the world, whether you’re watching a television show or sitting on a chair, she said it needed to be diverse and enable multiple difference voices to be heard.

Excited for the project to start on August 3, Ms Godwin will have six weeks to complete the book, with access to Adobe programs and have her work looked over by top graphic designers.

Producing the book from Bargara, Ms Godwin said this proves that you can create meaningful projects in regional areas, you don’t need to live in a big city to make your passion a reality.

Ms Godwin believes she is one of the first people in the Southern Hemisphere to have been accepted by the program as typically people from the United Kingdom or the United States were selected.

