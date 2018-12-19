Bringing Bundy business to the world

BUNDABERG'S business leaders are keen to make the Rum City the name on everyone's lips, and Remax Precision owner Scott Mackey is one of them.

Mr Mackey, who recently presented at the inaugural Remax Japan conference in Tokyo, had aims to bring word of Bundaberg's affordable real-estate to international estate agents.

He said his goal for the conference was to connect with a real estate agent from Bundaberg's sister city, Settsu.

"I was very pleased to be introduced to Saki Shimmyo,” Mr Mackey said.

"We will now look for ways to generate business between our two regions.

"I don't believe in sitting back and waiting for business to come to me; I like to create opportunities for the people of the Bundaberg region.”

Last year, Mr Mackey also led a delegation to Nanning, China, to promote Bundaberg and bring a partnership between businesses.

He invited entrepreneurs and investors from Nanning to visit Bundaberg, in the hopes of establishing ongoing business opportunities.

"I am very excited to be strengthening sister city ties, and offer another option to promote investment to the Bundaberg region,” he said.

Formerly a rural city, Settsu has developed into a residential and industrial city with a population of 94,000, and forms part of the prefecture of Osaka.

This isn't the first time Mr Mackey has put Bundaberg's real estate on the international stage, playing a key role in bringing the Bargara Jewel developer Sheng Wei to the region.

Mr Mackey's agency sold Mr Wei the land for the development.