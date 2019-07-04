Bringing a taste of France to the Bundy region

OUI OUI: The French Affair event will be held at Vintner's Secret on July 14.

OUI OUI: The French Affair event will be held at Vintner's Secret on July 14. Contributed

THE Bundaberg region will have its very own Bastille Day celebrations next weekend with the fifth annual French Affair event at Vintner's Secret Vineyard in Childers.

Marianne Lethbridge and her partner Ed Murray hold the event on the same day as the national holiday of France to honour their French background.

"It's a festival to salute the French culture, people love it and we wanted to offer something really different,” she said.

"We have food stalls and vintage market stalls which are all hand made and grown by local people.

"We will also have French music and a French street clown who does some mime, juggling and also fire tricks and people dress up, we have prizes for the best French outfits of the day.”

Ms Lethbridge said they can get up to 300 people attend.

"People love the ambience of the venue,” she said.

"Some people stay for the whole day browsing the stall and grazing on the food and enjoying the wine.

"The winery is an integral part of the day.

"When we get feedback people say it's a lovely day out at a lovely place.”

French Affair will be held on Sunday July 14 at Vintner's Secret Vineyard from 11am until 4pm.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids aged between 4 and 12 and can be purchased by calling 4126 1255.