BRING ON TEST: Magpies prepare to face Roos

NEW-LOOK TEAM: Easts Magpies player Danny Moran will play in the halves today. He is one of only a handful of players to stay at the club from last year. Alistair Brightman

LEAGUE: Eastern Suburbs coach Mick O'Sullivan has no doubt the side he has this season can win the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title.

But he says not to expect the side to play premiership football just yet.

Easts take on Maryborough's Wallaroos today in the first round of the competition.

The Magpies face the team that has played in the past two grand finals and could have won both of them.

It's a stern test for the side that has created plenty of attention during the off-season after a recruitment drive.

The club has secured Trent Seeds and Chris Ford from The Waves as well at Matt Craven from Isis.

Recently, the Magpies have also added Hayden Priestley from Wests while also getting Billy Stefaniuk from The Waves and Tim Cole from Isis after the Devils folded.

It's a talented side full of players that have dominated the competition in the past.

But O'Sullivan said the success won't come easy if the side thinks it will.

"We've had good training hit-outs,” he said.

"We've got lots of new players but we're not expecting them to jell or set the world on fire in the early stages.”

O'Sullivan has instead been building the core skills needed for premiership success in September.

"A premiership is the last thing on my mind right now,” he said.

"For us the whole process has been attitude and dedication.

"I've wanted the players to show me what they've got.

"We have done lots of work on our defence.”

O'Sullivan said the attack would take care of itself.

The side now has three of the leading try scorers from last year at the club.

But he said it was important the forwards did their job to allow the backs to succeed.

He knows the side can lead Easts to their first title in more than a decade.

"We will get there,” he said.

"But only if we apply ourselves.

"We want to be the most consistent side in the competition.”

O'Sullivan said he was excited for the challenge as well.

He led the side to the finals last year and is also a premiership winning coach in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

"I'm trying not to get too excited, but it's hard not to,” he said.

"I can't fault the boys though, their attitude has been 100 percent since we started.”

The sides play at 4pm today at Salter Oval.