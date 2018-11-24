Brillante's dad says overseas an option

FOOTBALL: "I've encouraged him to give it another crack.”

If Bundaberg's Josh Brillante heads overseas next year to play the decision might have come through the advice of his father John.

Josh is in the last year of his deal with Sydney FC in the A-League after joining the club in 2016 following his first overseas trip.

The 25-year-old moved to Fiorentina, in Italy, in 2014 but it only lasted a year after struggling to get game time with the Serie A club.

He also struggled to make an impact with his two other clubs that he went to in Empoli and Como.

But after finding form again in Australia and getting called back into the Socceroos squad earlier this year, his father believes now is the right time to go back overseas.

"I think he is keen to give it another go,” John said.

"Sydney FC are very professional and it is going well so far even with the change in coach.

"He's very happy still at the club.”

John feels if he can find the right club his son could thrive.

"Most players have goals and dreams to play overseas,” he said.

"He's still young enough so I hope he can pursue it.”

John also revealed he's proud of his son for dealing with the setbacks he's had in his career including his first trip overseas and missing out on the last two World Cups with the Socceroos.

He now hopes Brillante can play in the Asian Cup next year when it is played in the UAE.