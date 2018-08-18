Brillante shows off his new style

Bundaberg's Josh Brillante runs after the ball in a friendly between Sydney FC and Brisbane.

Bundaberg's Josh Brillante runs after the ball in a friendly between Sydney FC and Brisbane. paulsmith:photographer

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Josh Brillante has been a busy boy in his return to his home state this week for Sydney FC.

The 25-year-old, donning a new haircut, has been involved in a training camp with the Sky Blues on the Gold Coast since Saturday, preparing for the new season in the A-League.

The camp culminated in a friendly with Brisbane on Wednesday with Sydney FC drawing 1-1 at Cbus Stadium to the Roar.

Sydney FC scored first through new recruit Trent Buhagiar before Brisbane equalised.

Brillante played in the contest getting valuable minutes ahead of his third season in the A-League for the club.

Sydney FC wrapped up their camp on Thursday and are now home for a couple of days. The side will face Cairns FC on Tuesday next week in the next round of the FFA Cup at Barlow Park.