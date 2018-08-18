Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg's Josh Brillante runs after the ball in a friendly between Sydney FC and Brisbane.
Bundaberg's Josh Brillante runs after the ball in a friendly between Sydney FC and Brisbane. paulsmith:photographer
Sport

Brillante shows off his new style

Shane Jones
by
18th Aug 2018 1:20 PM

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Josh Brillante has been a busy boy in his return to his home state this week for Sydney FC.

The 25-year-old, donning a new haircut, has been involved in a training camp with the Sky Blues on the Gold Coast since Saturday, preparing for the new season in the A-League.

The camp culminated in a friendly with Brisbane on Wednesday with Sydney FC drawing 1-1 at Cbus Stadium to the Roar.

Sydney FC scored first through new recruit Trent Buhagiar before Brisbane equalised.

Brillante played in the contest getting valuable minutes ahead of his third season in the A-League for the club.

Sydney FC wrapped up their camp on Thursday and are now home for a couple of days. The side will face Cairns FC on Tuesday next week in the next round of the FFA Cup at Barlow Park.

a-league josh brillante sydney fc
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wind warnings trigger large-scale fire ban

    Wind warnings trigger large-scale fire ban

    News FIRE permits from Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast have been suspended.

    • 18th Aug 2018 1:26 PM
    Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    premium_icon Contractor behind failed Tobruk sinking silent on insurance

    News Department of Environment says it is premature to comment on wreck

    LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    premium_icon LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    News The company owes more than $1.2 million to the ATO

    Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    premium_icon Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    Crime A total 234 marijuana plants were located

    Local Partners