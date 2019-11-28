Brillante on fire at season start

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 22: Josh Brillante of Melbourne City FC controls the ball during the round 7 A-League match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City at Bankwest Stadium on November 22, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 22: Josh Brillante of Melbourne City FC controls the ball during the round 7 A-League match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City at Bankwest Stadium on November 22, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

FOOTBALL: The old saying goes that change is sometimes as good as a holiday.

For Bundaberg’s Josh Brillante a change this season is producing some of his best performances of his career so far in the A-League.

Brillante’s first seven games for his new club, Melbourne City, have been his best start to any season.

He’s scored one goal, against Western Sydey Wanderers last week, and delivered two assists overall, which is better than in any other season.

In fact, it is better than any other output he delivered during a full season for Sydney FC during his three years at the club.

The only year he has had more assists was in his final season with the Newcastle Jets in 2013/14 when he had three.

Brillante has also been a jack of all trades for his new club, playing in the midfield, at centre back and at right back.

It should be a trigger for Socceroos coach Graham Arnold to seriously consider him for a future World Cup qualifier for Australia.

Brillante is among the top 10 in the competition for assists and is within striking distance of the leaders for passes completed.

His durability in multiple positions means that he can play in different roles, which would be perfect to allow Arnold to play others when needed.

Brillante has the week off with City having a bye. He is expected to be back in action on December 6 against Perth Glory.