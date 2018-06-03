Brillante misses cut for the World Cup

OUT: Socceroos player Josh Brillante will not be going to the World Cup later this month.

FOOTBALL: The World Cup dream for Josh Brillante will have to wait for another four years.

The Bundaberg Socceroo did not survive the last cut as coach Bert van Marwijk finalised the 23 players he would take to the tournament.

Brillante was cut alongside Fran Karacic, James Troisi, and Nikita Rukavytsya from the 27 originally selected.

The four players found out on Sunday morning Australian time.

The former The Waves juniors fate was sealed when he missed out on game time in Australia's friendly on Friday against the Czech Republic.

Australia won 4-0 with midfielder Matthew Leckie scoring twice and Andrew Nabbout scoring for the first time in the green and gold.

The other was an own goal.

Brillante was overlooked at right back for the match for Josh Risdon, who excelled and took the opportunity with both hands.

The performance got him over the line ahead of the others.

Brillante will now head back to Australia and start his off-season with his A-League club Sydney FC finished for the season.

He still has one more year to run on his deal with the club but could also entertain offers to head overseas if the right opportunity came about.

For the Socceroos the team will remain in camp before playing Hungary next Sunday in their final friendly.

The World Cup begins on June 15.