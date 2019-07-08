Brillante is on the move to another club

Josh Brillante of Sydney shoots for goal during the Round 25 A-League match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2019. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Josh Brillante of Sydney shoots for goal during the Round 25 A-League match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, April 13, 2019. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY BRENDON THORNE

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Josh Brillante is officially a Sky Blue but for Melbourne City and not Sydney FC.

The 26-year-old will be announced as a Melbourne City player later today after the club put up a cryptic post about the Bundaberg player on its social media platforms this morning.

It translated four words, distinguished, excellent, magnificent and Kangaroo into Italian in a 30 second clip.

Brillante fits the bill as a Socceroos player plus he has Italian heritage with his family and used to play in Italy for three different clubs.

The club also confirmed it was likely to be Brillante as well after Fairfax journalist Vince Rugari asked a question to the post.

The club is expected to officially announce it sometime today.

More to come.