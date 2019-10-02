Brillante creates history as Melbourne City make the FFA Cup final

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA — OCTOBER 01: Jake McLean of the Strikers and Joshua Brillante of Melbourne City compete for the ball during the FFA Cup 2019 Semi Final between the Brisbane Strikers and Melbourne City FC at Perry Park on October 01, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA — OCTOBER 01: Jake McLean of the Strikers and Joshua Brillante of Melbourne City compete for the ball during the FFA Cup 2019 Semi Final between the Brisbane Strikers and Melbourne City FC at Perry Park on October 01, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

FOOTBALL: There was a record created in the FFA Cup on Tuesday night and Bundaberg’s Josh Brillante was involved in it.

The Melbourne City midfielder helped his side to a 5-1 win over the Brisbane Strikers at Perry Park to put the side into the FFA Cup decider for the second time in the clubs history.

Brillante will become the first player, if he plays in the decider, to compete in four straight finals since the competition started in 2014.

He made the last three with Sydney FC before making the final with City this year.

It is an incredible record for Brillante who has lost only twice in the competition, with both coming in finals.

He has not lost at the round of 32, round of 16, quarters or semis since he resumed playing in Australia in 2016 after playing in Italy while the tournament was started and run.

But he isn’t the first player to play in four finals of the Cup.

His former teammate, Brandon O’Neill, achieved the feat last year at Sydney FC after playing in the past three finals and in the 2014 final with Perth Glory from the bench.

Adelaide United player Michael Marrone had a chance to join the duo last night with four if the Reds defeated Central Coast in the other semi.

If Adelaide wins it would be the third straight year Brillante plays the side in the decider.

He will be aiming to win his second FFA Cup after losing two of the three finals so far.

The former The Waves junior almost celebrated his win with a goal in the game.

City started poorly, conceding a goal in the first three minutes before equalising half way through the opening half.

Brillante then tested the goalkeeper from outside of the box close to half, which was parried over the bar by the Strikers goalkeeper, as scores were level at 1-1 at half time.

City then showed their class by adding four goals in the second half as Jamie Maclaren scored two of them.

The final is expected to be held on October 23 with the host of the final expected to be named last night after the conclusion of the second semi between Adelaide and Central Coast.