Brillante comes back off Sydney bench

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg's Josh Brillante says his focus is Sydney FC and ending the season in the right way with an A-League premiership.

Brillante admitted it was great to be back on the pitch after playing from the bench in the Sky Blues' 3-1 win over Brisbane on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium.

It was the former The Waves junior's first match after being left out of the squad following interest and a potential move to South Korean club the Pohang Steelers.

The deal ultimately never eventuated, leaving Brillante to come back to the club and fight for his spot in the starting 11.

"My head is great at the moment,” Brillante told Fox Sports after the game.

"I'm happy to be back on the pitch playing.

"Obviously for a couple of weeks there was a bit of interest and I stepped out of the team because I didn't wanna stuff up the team.

"In football these things happen; there's a back and fourth and it didn't work out so my head is here and I'm here to finish off the season and do everything I can.”

Players who let their eyes wander during transfer speculations are often punished if a deal falls through - and Brillante was no different.

He had to suffer for a place on the bench, but says he has no issue with working his way back into Steve Corica's starting eleven.

"It's massive, the media is massive,” the midfielder said.

"There's a lot of people saying a lot of things.

"It does make it difficult at times but as a professional athlete you've got to be able to deal with that and move on.”

Sydney FC is currently second in the A-League with four games left in the regular season before finals.