BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

WHISKY BUSINESS: New club serving neat tasting concept

Whether you drink it neat, on the rocks or mixed whisky lovers of Bundaberg now have a reason to toast with a new club in town.

Local pals Tai Burgess and Shane Chung are the faces behind the Bundaberg Whisky Club – a social experience that offers members a selection of world-class whiskys for their tasting pleasure.

The pair brought the unique concept to the region after they noticed outings with mates would often result in discussions and tastings of different whiskys.

Click here to find out about the club’s very first tasting event.

OPEN HOUSE: New home for Bundy real estate agency

Normally busy finding homes for others, one Bundaberg real estate business has found their own new place and are now welcoming clients through their doors after undergoing a transformation.

With many exciting developments underway for Weekes Property Co, the close-knit team has plenty to celebrate.

Husband and wife team behind the business Ryan and Tegan Weekes recently welcomed their first child and now they have moved in to their new office too.

Spending 15 months in their previous office, the couple said the location had served them well before relocating to Bundaberg South.

Undergoing significant changes Mr Weekes said a lot of work went into the office building which is now open to the public.

Grab a sneak peak by clicking here.

After undergoing a major renovation, Ryan and Tegan Weekes from Weekes Property Co have opened the doors to their new office.

Comp set to showcase business favourite

An Australian celebrity has showcased a local family business on the national stage after it was announced as a finalist in a competition focused on COVID-19 recovery.

Mollydookers Cafe and Bar has been named as one of eight finalists in Kochie’s Business Builders Back to Business Competition.

Host of Channel 7’s breakfast news program Sunrise David Koch started the initiative to inspire business owners across the country to rebuild and prosper after the pandemic.

Renowned for their Canadian and Australian inspired dishes owner of the small Apple Tree Creek business Alana Vandenbrink said she entered the competition on a whim.

See how you can help the local business win the nationwide comp, by clicking here.

Mollydookers Cafe and Bar owner Alana Vandenbrink has been announced as one of eight finalists in Kochie's Business Builders Back to Business Competition.

Heartfelt moment artist’s painting gifted to Governor

You could say a Bundaberg artist has had a brush with royalty after meeting with The Governor of Queensland to give his Excellency one of her paintings.

Kalkadoon artist Brooke Sutton attended an event that was held to welcome his Excellency, the Honourable Paul de Jersey and celebrate the prosperity of the Bundaberg region.

Ms Sutton who is also the sister of Aboriginal artist Chern‘ee Sutton said it was an honour to meet with his Excellency and tell him the meaning behind her gifted seaside piece.

Read the full story by clicking here.

Kalkadoon artist Brooke Sutton and Chern'ee Sutton with his Excellency The Governor of Queensland, The Honourable Paul de Jersey.

Swinging into new business selling preloved and handmade

Gone are the days where buying a new outfit means spending more than you can afford, as is running the risk of bumping into someone sporting the same frock as you.

While a thrift store is not a new concept, the trend of purchasing preloved items has continued to grow which is why one 19-year-old Bundy girl has started her own boutique.

Driven to reduce waste and give items a second chance at finding a loving home, Astrid Anderson has launched Girl On the Swing – a business dedicated to selling preloved, handmade and homegrown items.

Pre-loved pieces include clothing, shoes and restored furniture, while handmade ranges from clay ornaments, macramé plant holders and earrings as well as homegrown plants, pesto and chutneys.

Learn more about the new business by clicking here.

Mother and daughter duo behind the new Bundy start-up are Helen Thorne and 19-year-old Astrid Anderson.

Bundy lecturer recognised with prestigious award

A Bundaberg educator has been recognised for his excellence, leadership and commitment to teaching and quality student learning.

CQUniversity‘s mechanical engineering lecturer Dr Ramadas Narayanan was as part of the Australian Awards for University Teaching (AAUT).

The Bundaberg lecturer received an Outstanding Contributions to Student Learning award, recognising the diversity of contributions made to quality student learning.

Find out more about the award by clicking here.

CQUniversity Bundaberg's mechanical engineering lecturer Dr Ramadas Narayanan was as part of the Australian Awards for University Teaching (AAUT).

Fashion trends not to miss as days grow cooler

Bundy boutique owner Lorraine Gorza has shared some top fashion trends for the upcoming season as the start of Autumn calls for cooler temps.

See all her fashion tips by clicking here.

Lorraine Gorza has run Summer Breeze for several years and says nice jackets are just the thing for autumn.

Bundy teens strike top scores to represent state and country

Three Bundaberg bowlers have been selected to represent Queensland in a Tasmanian-based competition.

It’s not the first time Connor Dingle, Mitchell Williams and Kaleb Coyne have represented the state in bowling tournaments around the country but the Bundy locals are pleased none the same.

All three Bundy bowlers have their names etched on leaderboards and bowling lanes at the Bundy Bowl Leisure Centre and Mitchell recently achieved a Bundy first – throwing two perfect games and 600 points.

Click here to read the full story.

Mitchell Williams and Connor Dingle each bowled a perfect 300 game last year.

