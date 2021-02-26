BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

Sporting legend's prompt to put Bundy on map

It's not every day you see a sporting legend stopping by Bundaberg and it won't be the last time with the AFL great sharing his admiration for the region.

Former Aussie rules player Peter 'Spida' Everitt and his wife Sheree recently visited Bundaberg to film their travel show The Great Australian Doorstep.

Showcasing natural wonders across the country the couple have been encouraging Australians to check out the incredible destinations in their own backyard for years.

Read all the positive things the couple had to say about Bundaberg and surrounding areas

Crack a cold one with Olympic gold medallist

But Spida Everitt isn't the only sportsman hitting the region with an Olympic gold medallist heading to Bundaberg on Friday.

Used to breaking the ice, Brisbane athlete Steven Bradbury made history as Australia's first ever competitor at the Winter Olympics to take home gold and now he's launching an Australian lager called Last Man Standing.

Hosting a tasting of the new brew, Bradbury will be at Bundaberg's Dan Murphy's bottle-o this Friday.

See all the details for the athlete's exciting visit

You can try Last Man Standing this Friday with the Lager's co-founder, gold medallist Steven Bradbury.

Spicy business celebrates first birthday

A Bundaberg restaurant has celebrated one year in business and thanked the local community for their ongoing support over the last 12 months.

Known for bringing the spice to Bundy with their delicious South Indian cuisine, owners of Taste of Kerala posted to their Facebook page to reflect on their first anniversary in business.

"We write this to you with so much joy and love … on this day a year back we started our journey," the post reads.

"From knowing very little to trying to make a place in your hearts from life's biggest unexpected hurdles to priceless lessons learnt today."

Despite opening their store and battling unprecedented challenges in the year that saw COVID-19, the owners thanked the public and said they hope they can continue their business journey for years to come.

"We faced the pandemic right in the beginning of our journey but we can proudly tell you we have only learnt new lessons and not given up," the post said.

"We want to take this moment to thank each one of you in Bundaberg for your love, feedbacks and sincere supports … even in the most difficult of times your supports (was) our strong fort."

Jibin Jacob and Joji Joseph outside Taste of Kerala.

Inspiring man set to run marathon to grant wishes for sick children

After he was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder and following the advice of doctors to lose weight, Aaron Ralph has worked hard to shed 25kg and is now using his new-found love for running to raise money for a very worthy cause.

The local man will embark on a marathon from Childers to Woodgate in May in a bid to raise $100,000 for the Make-A - Wish Foundation and sick kids.

Find out more about the heartfelt endeavour

Aaron Ralph will run from Childers to Woodgate with the aim of raising $100,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Meet the young Bundy comedian who's got Australia in stitches

Kylan Ambrum who grew up in Bundaberg has always found joy in making others smile.

And it seems that giving others a reason to giggle comes naturally to the comedian who was awarded runner-up in the Melbourne Comedy Festival's Deadly Funny competition.

Not afraid of tackling the big issues and touching on life as an indigenous man in his routines, Ambrum said he likes to cover topics that relate to people in the community.

Learn more about the funnyman by clicking here.