BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

Rise in consumers supporting local during Covid

The movement to support local products has been reignited as a result of COVID-19 with Bundaberg consumers making a conscious effort to purchase products made in Australia over imported goods.

Since it was first formed in 1999 support for the Australian Made campaign has only increased, particularly after the pandemic highlighted Australia's reliance on imported products.

More than 3600 businesses across the country are licensed to use the Australian Made and Products of Australia logo, six of which reside in the Bundaberg region including Elements Jewellery.

Collecting natural items from gumnuts and sandalwood timber to poinciana seeds and Quandong beads, owner Beverley Whip said she has always been a passionate advocate for supporting local.

Learn more about the Australian Made campaign and how Bundy is supporting local

Couple set to celebrate decade in Bundy dealership business

Owners of a popular Bundaberg motorbike dealership have celebrated 10 years in business and let's just say their journey so far has been one heck of a ride.

Harley Davidson Bundaberg co-owners Dallas and Jess Hood first moved from Kingaroy to Bundaberg in January 2011, when the opportunity of a lifetime came their way.

Over the years, Dallas, Jess and their team have overcome challenges including the floods but would rather look back fondly on the many positive memories they have.

Read more about the couple's journey with Harley Davidson

Sweet career change for ex-pollie

A former state politician has ditched question time for cookie time after launching her own business and her baked goods have already satisfied the sugar cravings of many.

Serving the Bundaberg community as the Labor Member from 2015 to 2017, Leanne Donaldson was also sworn in as the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries before later resigning in 2016.

Satisfy your sugar cravings and check out some of her cookie designs

Luxe oceanside Airbnb awash with coastal style

Beach vacays just got a little bit brighter for visitors staying in the Bundaberg region with a luxe new guesthouse on the block.

Expected to open its doors to guests in the coming weeks, The Lookout Bargara is the perfect combination of a luxury escape and home away from home.

Grab a sneak peak

From hairdressing in Hinkler to teeing up on TV

While she's not typically a competitor on the green, the personal trainer made friends and family proud with her efforts during the competition.

Speaking to the NewsMail at the Bundaberg Golf Club, Jacinta said when the "amazing" opportunity to compete on the show presented itself, she jumped at the chance.

See more about the local's television experience

The little country corner shop that just can't stay closed

A little corner store with a big history has undergone a renovation and is now operating under new management but one thing will never change - it remains to be the heart of the local community.

Partners in life and business Sherrie Gabler and Shawn Anderson have been serving customers delicious meals from their food van Deldora Delights for the last five years.

The pair, who have lived within the Childers area for three decades - five of which have been spent in Cordalba, were in the process of moving when The Cordalba Store temporarily shut up shop.

The Cordalba Store has been a prominent business of the small rural town since the 1900s, back when the main street was dominated by red soil.

But when the "great fire" in Childers occurred there were concerns that the store was a fire hazard so it had to be rebuilt in the 1920s on Queen St where it still calls home today.

Initially purchased by Thomas Kingston in 1908, the general store stocked everything from fuel, horse feed, hardware and groceries.

Over the years the shop has changed hands and undergone a few makeovers but remains to be a treasured piece of the community's history.

Putting their own spin on the store's interior the pair gave the building a much-needed facelift, replacing the floors, painting the shop front and installing new benchtops.

The couple also intends to engage a local artist to paint a mural inside based on a photo of the store from the early days - a sweet gesture that aims to pay tribute to its history.

Take a look at the store's brand new look